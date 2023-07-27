Denver police officer charged with second-degree assault for allegedly body-slamming victim

DENVER — A Denver police officer has been charged with second-degree assault for accusations he body-slammed a victim to the pavement, leaving him unconscious, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.

Adam Glasby, 39, was working an off-duty assignment on June 12 at Hayter's & Co. bar on Blake Street when a group of men started outside the bar, according to the DA's announcement of charges Thursday.

In an effort to break up the fight, which broke okut around 12:45 a.m., Glasby allegedly pulled one of the men from the other and, in doing so, Glasby took him to the ground.

The DA said Glasby stayed with the victim and provided first aid including a sternal rub. When the victim regained consciousness, his friends helped him walk away. The group of friends then took the victim to Denver Health Medical Center for treatment, the Denver police arrest affidavit for Adam Glasby reads.

The victim reported that he was diagnosed with a subarachnoid hemorrhage and nerve damage, which a doctor at UC Health University of Colorado verified.

Glasby did not call for an ambulance and did not immediately report the incident to a supervisor until around 8 a.m. that day, according to the affidavit. That's when he told his superior that his body-worn camera fell off his uniform, so it did not capture the altercation on video.

A Denver police detective was also at the bar working the same off-duty assignment with Glasby when the fight broke out, but the detective's name is redacted in the arrest affidavit.

The detective said he saw the fight start and Glasby run toward it while the detective followed.

The detective took out his mace and threatened the group of men fighting he'd spray them if they didn't stop, according to the affidavit.

When most of the group dispersed, the detective reported he saw Glasby providing aid to the victim he reportedly knocked to the ground.

The Denver Police Department did get footage of the altercation from High Activity Low Observation (HALO) cameras in the area. Denver7 has submitted a request for a copy of the video through the Colorado Open Records Act.

Assistant District Attorney Zach McCabe reviewed the case and decided to obtain an arrest warrant for Glasby to continue the investigation, according to the affidavit.

The charge against Glasby of second-degree assault with intent to cause bodily injury is a Class 4 felony.