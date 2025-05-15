Denver police officer arrested in Douglas County on domestic violence allegations

DENVER — A Denver police officer accused of domestic violence was arrested Wednesday evening by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release from Denver police, officer Brandon Greulich was arrested for investigation of domestic violence misdemeanors including third degree assault, false imprisonment, harassment and child abuse.

Greulich, who has been a DPD officer since 2022, has been placed on “off-line assignment” while the criminal case is ongoing.

“The Denver Police Department’s administrative review of this incident will begin once the criminal case is adjudicated, and that process includes the Denver Department of Safety and the Office of the Independent Monitor, a civilian oversight agency,” wrote DPD in the news release