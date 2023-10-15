Watch Now
Denver police looking for white SUV connected to overnight hit-and-run

Posted at 7:29 AM, Oct 15, 2023
DENVER — Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a white SUV possibly connected to a hit-and-run crash in Denver overnight that seriously injured a pedestrian.

Denver police said a 2005 model white Ford Explorer struck a pedestrian at around 3 a.m. in the 6700 block of Leetsdale Drive. The driver of the vehicle left the scene of the hit-and-run.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Medina Alert for the vehicle with Colorado license plate number CJKK91.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Denver police ask anyone with information to contact 911 or 720-913-2012

There was no other information available. This is a developing story and will be updated.

