Denver police issues alert Monday for missing 67-year-old woman with dementia

Two older Coloradans go missing Monday
DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) issued an alert Monday for a missing 67-year-old woman with dementia in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.

Narvia Careathers-Varney, 67, was last seen Monday leaving the 5300 block of N. Ventura Street.

She was diagnosed with dementia and needs to use a cane, DPD said. Careathers-Varney stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has any information about her whereabouts is asked to call DPD's non-emergency line at 720-913-2000.

