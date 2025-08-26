Denver police issues alert Monday for missing 67-year-old woman with dementia

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) issued an alert Monday for a missing 67-year-old woman with dementia in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.

Narvia Careathers-Varney, 67, was last seen Monday leaving the 5300 block of N. Ventura Street.

She was diagnosed with dementia and needs to use a cane, DPD said. Careathers-Varney stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has grey hair and brown eyes.

#MissingPerson - PLZ RT: #Denver, can you please help us locate Narvia Careathers-Varney? Narvia was last seen in the 5300 block of N. Ventura St. If you see Narvia or know her whereabouts, please call 720-913-2000. pic.twitter.com/neFJPH16zz — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 26, 2025

Anyone who has any information about her whereabouts is asked to call DPD's non-emergency line at 720-913-2000.