Denver police investigating deadly shooting on N. Colorado Blvd.

Video from AirTracker7 showed crime scene tape blocking NB Colorado Blvd, which is closed between 9th and Hale.
Posted at 6:23 AM, Feb 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-08 08:34:12-05

DENVER — Police are investigating a shooting that has killed one person.

Denver police tweeted the shooting happened in the 1100 block of N. Colorado Blvd and one person was taken to a hospital.

Denver police said the victim was later pronounced dead.

This is a developing story and will be updated

