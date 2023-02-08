Denver police investigating deadly shooting on N. Colorado Blvd.

DENVER — Police are investigating a shooting that has killed one person.

Denver police tweeted the shooting happened in the 1100 block of N. Colorado Blvd and one person was taken to a hospital.

Video from AirTracker7 showed crime scene tape blocking NB Colorado Blvd, which is closed between 9th and Hale.

Denver police said the victim was later pronounced dead.

This is a developing story and will be updated