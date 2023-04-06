Denver police investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian in alleyway

DENVER — Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in an alleyway near Civic Center Park.

The Denver Police Department tweeted at 6:28 a.m. Thursday that it was investigating the crash, which happened along E. 16th Avenue between Broadway and Lincoln Street.

A motorist collided with a pedestrian, police said.

No other details were available as of Thursday morning. This story will be updated once more information is available.