Denver police investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian in alleyway

DENVER — Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in an alleyway near Civic Center Park.
The Denver Police Department tweeted at 6:28 a.m. Thursday that it was investigating the crash, which happened along E. 16th Avenue between Broadway and Lincoln Street.
A motorist collided with a pedestrian, police said.
No other details were available as of Thursday morning. This story will be updated once more information is available.
