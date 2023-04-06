Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Denver police investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian in alleyway

E 16th and broadway lincoln Auto ped
Denver7
E 16th and broadway lincoln Auto ped
Posted at 8:10 AM, Apr 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 10:10:14-04

DENVER — Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in an alleyway near Civic Center Park.

The Denver Police Department tweeted at 6:28 a.m. Thursday that it was investigating the crash, which happened along E. 16th Avenue between Broadway and Lincoln Street.

A motorist collided with a pedestrian, police said.

No other details were available as of Thursday morning. This story will be updated once more information is available.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Is there a story you'd like Denver7 to revisit? Click and share a follow up tip.