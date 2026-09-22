Denver police investigating death, apparent homemade drug lab near Baker

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is investigating a death and a possible homemade drug lab Tuesday morning.

Police are investigating near Baker in the area of Fox Street and W. 6th Avenue.

A DPD spokesperson told Denver7 that officers were investigating a death when they discovered a possible homemade lab at the location.

Denver7

We're told the call came in around 12:30 a.m. and it was reported initially as a person unresponsive. It was later determined that the person was deceased. Officers discovered the drug lab when they arrived.

DPD called the Denver Fire Department to the scene for assistance as a precaution. Police say there does not appear to be a danger to the public.

Denver7 will provide updates as we learn more.