DENVER — As more than 100,000 people were expected to flock to Denver’s Ballpark neighborhood ahead of the Rockies’ 2026 home opener, the Denver Police Department made its presence known in and around Coors Field.

“We prepare ahead of time, make sure we have officers out and about. So, you'll notice a more visible presence out here,” said Sgt. Jay Casillas.

▶️ WATCH: Denver7's Natalie Chuck talked with DPD Sgt. Jay Casillas ahead of the game

Denver Police increase security for Rockies home opener

DPD had a command post set up at the corner of Market Street and 21st, starting early in the morning and remaining in place even after the game wrapped up.

“We understand there's going to be a lot more people here. We want them to feel safe. We'll have plenty of officers here,” Casillas added.

Another organization is also deploying resources this baseball season to ensure the streets around the ballpark stay safe and clean. Last year, the Ballpark Ambassadors program launched through the Ballpark General Improvement District, which is a nonprofit focused on the well being of people living and utilizing the area.

“For us, it's really about making sure that anybody that comes to Ballpark feels like this is their home field and you know that they're having the best experience possible,” said Kate Mckenna, the organization’s executive director.

According to Mckenna, the Ballpark Ambassadors collected 22,000 pounds of litter, removed 8,000 graffiti tags, and helped direct 2,500 unhoused people to services in the area last year.