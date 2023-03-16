Watch Now
Denver police increase reward to help solve local band member's 2020 homicide

A reward has been increased to $20,000 in hopes the public will come forward with clues to help solve the homicide of Zackary Smith in 2020.
Posted at 10:37 AM, Mar 16, 2023
DENVER — A reward has been increased to $20,000 in hopes the public will come forward with clues to help solve a 2020 Denver homicide.

Zackary Smith was found shot and killed near the 1700 blocks of North Quebec and North Quince streets around 3:55 a.m. on September 10, 2020.

At the time, Denver police tweeted officers initially responded to a rollover crash and found Smith suffering from a gunshot wound.

Smith was a guitar player and member of Autonomix, a local 4-piece band which posted in 2021 on what would have been Zack’s birthday: ‘Thank you for your light, energy, and infectious joy 🤩 we love you until time stops and celebrate your amazing life and legacy on your special day.’

Denver police asks anyone with details that could help solve the homicide contact Metro Denver CrimeStoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP)

