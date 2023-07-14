Watch Now
Denver police attempting to apprehend barricaded person in Montbello neighborhood

Police tweeted they were attempting to apprehend the barricaded person in the 12300 block of E. 55th Avenue.
Posted at 8:28 AM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 10:29:00-04

DENVER — Police were working to take into custody a wanted person in Denver's Montbello neighborhood early Friday morning.

Police tweeted they were attempting to apprehend the barricaded person in the12300 block of E. 55th Avenue.

Video from AirTracker7 showed a large police presence with multiple first responder vehicles at an intersection at the scene.

Denver police said other agencies were responding and motorists should expect delays in the area.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

