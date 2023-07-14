Denver police attempting to apprehend barricaded person in Montbello neighborhood

DENVER — Police were working to take into custody a wanted person in Denver's Montbello neighborhood early Friday morning.

Police tweeted they were attempting to apprehend the barricaded person in the12300 block of E. 55th Avenue.

Video from AirTracker7 showed a large police presence with multiple first responder vehicles at an intersection at the scene.

Denver police said other agencies were responding and motorists should expect delays in the area.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.