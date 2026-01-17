Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Denver police ask public’s help finding missing 12-year-old girl

DENVER – Denver police are asking the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Addie Williford was last seen near E. Florida Avenue and S. Birch Street on Friday.

According to DPD, she was wearing an unknown style of shirt, green pants and cowboy boots.

Williford has blonde hair, hazel eyes and stands at 5’ weighing around 100 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 720-913-2000.

