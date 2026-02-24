Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Denver police arrest suspect in Valentine’s Day homicide in Valverde neighborhood

Police are still on the hunt for a second suspect involved in the deadly shooting
Police in Denver are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead and another wounded early Saturday morning.
DENVER — Police in Denver have arrested a suspect wanted in a homicide that took place Valentine’s Day in the city’s Valverde neighborhood.

Yeanbraiker Yriarte-Valera, 20, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the shooting that occurred a block east of West Bar Val Wood Park at around 5:15 a.m. on Feb. 14.

Responding to a report of a shooting at a home in the area, police found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her ankle. She was taken to an area hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A second victim, identified as only a man, was found dead at the scene.

An investigation into shooting revealed a fight had occurred between people at a party that escalated to shorts fired by at least two people, resulting in the injuries to the two victims, according to a news release.

“Through an extensive investigation, detectives identified Yeanbraiker Yriarte-Valera as the suspect who allegedly shot and killed one of the victims,” police said Tuesday.

They added Yriarte-Valera had fled the state after the shooting and was arrested by police in Kansas City, Kan.

A second suspect remains at-large, police said.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

