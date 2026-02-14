1 dead, 1 wounded in Denver double shooting

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead and another wounded early Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 1500 block of W. Maple Avenue in the city’s Valverde neighborhood, according to a 5:42 a.m. X post from the Denver Police Department.

Upon arrival, police located one victim and transported them to the hospital with an unknown extent of injuries.

Moments later, they located a second gunshot victim, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to police.

No arrests have been reported, and no suspect information was available.