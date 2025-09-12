Denver police arrest juvenile accused of fatal shooting near house party

DENVER — Denver police have arrested a juvenile in connection with a fatal shooting near a house party in early September.

Because the arrested individual is a juvenile, his name and age have not been released.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) said the shooting happened at 12:12 a.m. on Sept. 6 along the 1100 block of N. Syracuse Street. Police responded to the area and found one juvenile male with a gunshot wound. He was brought to a hospital, where he died, police said.

DPD said their preliminary investigation found that there was a house party in the area that spilled out into a parking lot, where the shooting happened.

After further investigation, DPD identified the suspect, who was arrested on Thursday and is being held for investigation of first-degree murder.

Police are still investigating the homicide and no other details were available as of publishing time.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office will determine formal charges.