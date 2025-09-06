3 dead in 2 separate Denver shootings overnight

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating two separate shootings late Friday night and into Saturday morning that left three people dead.

The first shooting occurred Friday night in the 2700 block of S. Fenton Street in southwest Denver.

Police said a male suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he allegedly shot and killed a person.

The Denver Police Department did not provide additional details regarding the Fenton Street shooting investigation, including whether the victim and suspect were known to each other.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.

The second shooting happened early Saturday morning in the 1100 block of N. Syracuse Street in east Denver.

The department said a juvenile male was shot and killed in a parking lot during a house party at the address.

No arrests have been made.

Police said the Syracuse shooting remains an active investigation.