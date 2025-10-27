Denver police: 16th Street hit-and-run crash topples digital kiosk, kills pedestrian

DENVER — Police in Denver continue to investigate an early Sunday morning hit-and-run crash on 16th Street that killed a pedestrian after the suspect allegedly struck a digital kiosk.

The suspect, 27-year-old Milton McBride, was arrested nearby on Wazee Street later that day.

The crash, which occurred at 2:16 a.m., took place at the intersection of 16th and Market.

According to the probable cause statement, surveillance video showed McBride driving through the gate arm of a parking garage on 15th Street. He then allegedly struck a vehicle, lost control of his pickup truck, and collided with an electronic kiosk, causing it to topple onto the victim.

The victim, not yet identified, died at the scene.

Footage shared with Denver7 shows a man fleeing from a red pickup truck as bystanders react to the aftermath of the crash.

During a search leading to his arrest, a Ziplock bag containing a white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine was found in the defendant's left side pants pocket, according to a probable cause statement.

A blood draw was later taken from the suspect at Denver Health Medical Center.

McBride is being held for investigation of vehicular homicide.

The five interactive kiosks on 16th Street feature two 65-inch screens—one on each side—and were installed in 2015.

The kiosks provide a directory of businesses, events, and advertising along the corridor.