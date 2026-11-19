DENVER — The Denver Pavilions could be in for a reinvention, as a new study lays out a range of options for reviving the property along 16th Street, including partial demolition, new housing, and a hotel.

Denver's Downtown Development Authority spent $100,000 to commission the report from the Urban Land Institute, which explores ways to revitalize the shopping mall.

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Denver Pavilions eyes reinvention as study recommends partial demolition

The report lays out a series of recommendations, including keeping the movie theater in place while tearing down most of the site to make way for a large public space. The study also calls for two residential towers on the 15th Street parking lots. The idea reflects a central theme of the report: that office space will not return to its previous numbers, so the area needs a mix of uses that can draw people in throughout the day.

Data in the report shows Denver's citywide office vacancy rate reached 38.9% at the beginning of this year, while Upper Downtown hit 43.5%, which is among the highest of any downtown submarket in the country, according to the report.

The report also raises the possibility of a major convention hotel, pointing to the property's proximity to the convention center as a key advantage, though it acknowledges that such a project would be a tough and expensive build in the current economy.

Kim Sperry, the property's asset manager, said demolition is not the direction the DDA intends to take anytime soon.

"Demolition would only occur as a part of a large redevelopment in the future," she said. "We are really focused on how we can continue to operate, but improve the Pavilions so it does become, you know, that anchor and activity generator for the future."

Maggie Bryan Kim Sperry, the property's asset manager, said demolition is not the direction the DDA intends to take anytime soon.

Sperry said parking will stay the same for the time being, noting that it's a significant revenue generator helping to bankroll the $3 million in improvements the DDA has underway at the property. According to the report, the underground parking garage and surface lots bring in about $4.4 million a year.

The Pavilions have been open for nearly three decades, but foot traffic has continued to thin even as the number of visitors to 16th Street nearly returns to pre-pandemic levels, according to the DDA. Once at 95% occupancy, the report said the shopping center had dropped to 61% occupancy as of April.

The study characterizes the Pavilions as the "missing link" in 16th Street's network of public spaces, connecting Union Station, Skyline Park and Civic Center Park. The UIL report blame's the Pavilions struggles on a combination of the pandemic, years of 16th Street construction, lost tenants and fewer office workers downtown. The report's panelists also described the multi-level shopping center as an outdated model, one that should shift toward more entertainment and public spaces.

"Retail is moving in a different direction, and so less soft goods, which is what Pavilions was historically, and more towards entertainment and experiential uses," Sperry said.

For some visitors, change can't come soon enough. Kayla Selk said she remembers visiting the Pavilions growing up, but over the years she has watched it empty out and transform into something far quieter.

"We would come down to this area like 10 years ago when I was 16, and every place was kind of more lit up," she said. "Then we come here and we're on the second round and everything is closed."

The next steps include forming a steering committee to study the report and its recommendations before deciding how to move forward. Sperry said that given the economy and capital markets, the process will likely take a few years to play out.

She said the Pavilions is in talks with several "big restaurants" and other local concepts eyeing the property for a second location, but said she could not give more details.