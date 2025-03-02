Denver organization pushes for financial literacy graduation requirement bill

DENVER — A Denver organization is pushing for proposed legislation that would require all students in Colorado to learn more about financial literacy before graduating.

Members of Ednium: The Alumni Collective met with the community on Saturday and shared more about why they support HB25-1192.

The room was packed with adults, each with unique stories.

"I moved to the Montbello neighborhood in Denver when I was about 10 years old. I've grown up in Colorado my whole life. I come from an immigrant household," Isaura Ibarra said.

As a first-generation Latina, Ibarra says graduating from high school and being successful were important. However, she realized that having more knowledge about finances could have helped her as she prepared for college.

"I think navigating finances and financial literacy is a cornerstone of socioeconomic mobility," she said. "We're told that you need to get a college degree, get a high-paying job, but unless you know how to manage your money, what credit looks like, how to budget, you can't really ensure that that education and that job is going to ensure your self-sufficiency," Maez said.

Richard Maez, the executive director of Ednium, said only 13% of students across the state have access to a personal finance class.

"It's not just ensuring that students have the skills and knowledge around financial literacy. They're going to take that home to their families. What could that do to support families in navigating that piece?" Maez said.

If passed into law, HB25-1192 would require students to complete a financial literacy course to graduate. It would also require students to submit the FAFSA or Colorado Application for Financial Aid to graduate unless they fill out a form to opt out.

The bill is being considered, and a hearing is set for Thursday.