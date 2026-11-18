DENVER — A Denver nonprofit is working to keep residents in their neighborhood after purchasing a mobile home park in the Globeville and Elyria-Swansea community.

Nola Miguel is the executive director of GES Coalition, a group of neighbors in the Globeville and Elyria-Swansea neighborhood working to prevent displacement in the 80216 ZIP code. The coalition formed a community land trust to put its mission into action.

"We have formed a community land trust, and that's called Tierra Colectiva, and that was a way for us to not only just talk about preventing displacement … but to actually purchase real estate," Miguel said.

That includes the mobile home park on York Street. The $2.4 million purchase went through on Monday thanks to a $2.34M grant from the Colorado Housing Finance Authority Land Banking Program.

Letters went out to the eight residents Miguel said live at the park.

One resident Denver7 spoke to off camera said he pays $900 in rent right now and wonders if he'll get bought out.

Jesse Loper, director of homeowner legal services for the Community Economic Defense Project, said the challenge residents are facing now could be better in the long run.

"Anytime I think individuals are having to move their home, it's hard," Loper said.

"They have to figure out like what is their new housing situation going to look like," Loper said.

Loper advises residents to stay involved.

"My advice, especially with these community partners, is engage in the process," Loper said.

Miguel said the 22 townhouses going up on the site won't price anyone out.

"The tenants here now would be able to either purchase if they're able to, or continue renting one of those townhomes on this site, or potentially stay within the neighborhood," Miguel said.

Denver7 asked how she can be sure. She said having the land paid for by a land trust helps.

"That helps us then to be able to reduce the overall cost of the development," Miguel said. "We also we're looking into you know if we sell some of the units and … we're renting some of the units at what they're paying now, we're going to have to kind of subsidize it through the sale or rent of the other units."

Miguel said the coalition has been eyeing the property for years, and the recent purchase was one way to ensure an out-of-state developer didn't take over.

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