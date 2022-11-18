Watch Now
Denver metro nonprofits offer free Thanksgiving meals to families in need

Matthew Mead/AP
This image taken on October 22, 2012 shows a detail of a gourmet Thanksgiving dinner with porcini soy turkey, asparagus and haricots verts with goat cheese and pine nuts and lemon-herb carrot tarts served on a table in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Posted at 4:54 PM, Nov 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-18 18:55:09-05

DENVER — For families in need of a Thanksgiving meal this year, there are several nonprofits across the Denver metro that want to help.

New Song Church and Ministries has partnered with the Denver Rescue Mission and Sherrelwood Elementary School for their turkey giveaway.

The giveaway is Saturday, November 19 at noon at the church on North Pecos St. in Denver.

To reserve a turkey click here.

The Struggle of Love Foundation will host its 15th annual "Need to Feed" Thanksgiving food basket giveaway Saturday November 19 at 1 p.m.

Volunteers will hand out one box per car. The giveaway is at their location at 47th and Peoria Ave..

The Denver Feed-a-Family event in honor of Daddy Bruce Randolph is also Saturday at the Epworth Foundation Building on Bruce Randolph Avenue near High Street.

The foundation hopes to feed 5,000 families and distribution will begin at 9 a.m.

