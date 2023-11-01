Denver metro liquor store owner shot during a break-in at OK Liquor on Parker Road Wednesday morning

UNINCORPORATED ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A Denver metro liquor store owner was shot during a break-in Wednesday morning, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

There was a 911 call just before 6 a.m. reporting a man at the OK Liquor store on Parker Road who had been shot in the leg, according to Deputy John Bartmann with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

Someone threw a rock through the liquor store's window and started to break into the store when the owner confronted two suspects, Bartmann said.

At least one of the suspects shot at the owner, hitting him in the leg before the owner returned fire. The liquor store owner was taken to the hospital.

The two suspects ran from the scene, driving away in a red vehicle northbound on Parker Road. The sheriff's office did not have any information on a make or model of the vehicle, as of 8 a.m., Bartmann said.

He did not know why the store owner was in the business before 6 in the morning Wednesday.

#ALERT Sheriff deputies are on scene of a shooting at a liquor store at 1422 S. Parker Rd. One person has been injured and transported to the hospital. Deputies are still trying to gather information. Follow here for updates. pic.twitter.com/HBhZube1M0 — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) November 1, 2023