DENVER — Hockey bars across the Denver Metro are preparing for a surge in fans as the Colorado Avalanche open Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Sunday against the Minnesota Wild.

From Sobo 51 Bar & Grill on South Broadway to Bender's Bar & Grill in Westminster, venues are staffing up, rearranging furniture, and bracing for standing-room-only crowds.

"Halfway through the first, we'll have to put up a sign that says no one else can come in," said Jared Jackson, a bartender at Sobo 51.

At Bender's, employees are taking a similar approach.

"We'll bring in more tables and chairs, take reservations for parties of more than eight, and try to staff up as best we can," said Cathy Hooper, general manager.

For many, the excitement goes beyond just the game-day atmosphere. The series reignites a longtime rivalry between Colorado and Minnesota — one that fans say adds extra intensity.

► Watch Claire Lavezzorio's report in the player below:

Denver metro hockey bars gear up for second round of NHL playoffs

"I have the utmost respect for Minnesota, but I would be scared if I were them," said Avs fan Sarah Deuel.

Avalanche fans are feeling confident heading into the series, though some nerves remain.

"I really hope we come out guns a blazing, but I'm nervous," said Deuel.

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With the best record in the league and a first-round sweep already behind them, the Avalanche enter Sunday's Game 1 as a team with momentum — and a fan base ready to carry it home.

"We've got to ride this AVS high all the way," said Amber Kaufman, a life-long fan.

Game 1 of the second-round series between the Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild is Sunday. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. at Ball Arena.

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