Denver man who sexually assaulted, robbed 3 women at gunpoint gets 75 years in prison

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A Denver man who pleaded guilty to three separate sexual assaults at gunpoint was sentenced to 75 years in prison, the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Devin Reese, 36, was arrested in July of 2022 and charged with sexual assault and aggravated robbery in connection with a series of assaults and robberies in Commerce City, Thornton and unincorporated Adams County earlier that year.

On January 12 of this year, Reese pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree assault and criminal attempt to commit sexual assault, according to a news release from the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. On April 12, an Adams County District Judge sentenced Reese to 75 years in prison, 25 years per victim.

“This defendant preyed on innocent victims and committed truly unspeakable crimes,” said District Attorney Brian Mason in the news release. “This 75-year prison sentence is more than just for these horrific acts.”

Mason in the news release provided details of the three assaults and robberies Reese was convicted of, and they are as follows:

On April 24, 2022, Devin Reese arranged to meet a woman in response to her advertisement for sexual services. Reese arrived at the victim’s apartment in Commerce City and shut the door. The defendant immediately pointed a gun in the direction of the victim and ordered her to remove her clothing. Reese racked the weapon, took the victim’s cell phone, and threw a hearing aid device she was wearing across the floor. The defendant forced the victim to perform oral sex on him and then he sexually assaulted her. Reese left with the victim’s phone and later used it to send text messages threatening to kill her family if she contacted law enforcement. The defendant also used the phone to send sexual pictures of the victim to her adult son.

On May 10, 2022, Reese contacted a woman on her OnlyFans page to arrange a meeting. The defendant went to the victim’s home, but he asked her to get into his vehicle because her roommate was home, and he felt uncomfortable. The victim got into Reese’s car, and he drove her to a park in Thornton against her wishes. The defendant parked his vehicle at the park, pointed a gun at her, and forced her to perform oral sex on him. Reese sexually assaulted her and told her to exit the car. The defendant drove off with the victim’s phone.

On May 20, 2022, Reese engaged a woman in the parking lot of a convenience store of unincorporated Adams County. The defendant initially started a conversation with the victim but then lifted his shirt and exposed a gun in his waistband. Reese demanded the victim enter his vehicle. The defendant drove her to a car wash and said he would blow her head off if she moved. Reese forced the woman to perform oral sex on him and then proceeded to sexually assault her. He then told the victim to get out of his car and drove away.

Mason thanked “the bravery and willingness of the victims” to come forward and put Reese behind bars.

“The bravery of these victims cannot be overstated. I am also thankful for the immense law enforcement efforts that went into this investigation and the diligent work of my Special Victims Unit to ensure justice was served in these crimes,” Mason said in the release.

Reese still has a pending sexual assault case in Indiana.