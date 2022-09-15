Man suspected of sexual assault, aggravated robberies in Commerce City, Thornton arrested in Denver

DENVER – A man suspected of several crimes in both Commerce City and Thornton in early 2022 has been arrested in Denver.

Devin Christopher Reese, 35, of Denver, was identified as the primary suspect in connection to two cases of sexual assault and aggravated robbery that occurred in April and May of this year, according to a news release from the Commerce City Police Department.

The April incident happened on Highway 2 near E. 66th Way in Commerce City, while the Thornton incident was reported to police in May.

The suspect was arrested on July 9 in Denver without incident and booked into the Adams County Jail. He is facing several charges including sexual assault, aggravated robbery and possession of a weapon by a previous offender, according to Commerce City police.

If you have information on Reese regarding any of these crimes, or others, you are urged to contact Detective Mark Michieli at 720-523-7404 or Thornton Police Detective Elaine Beigler at 720-977-5150, or the Commerce City Police Department’s tip line at (303) 289-3626.