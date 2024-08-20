Denver man arrested for investigation of domestic-violence related homicide on N. Adams Street

DENVER — A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the domestic violence-related homicide of his wife on Monday evening in Denver, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday, Brian Mervin, 50, flagged down a person to call 911 after he said he found his wife on the ground struggling to breathe along the 4000 block of N. Adams Street, DPD said.

Police and paramedics responded and transported the woman to the hospital, where she died.

The police department said the first responders saw several injuries on the woman that were consistent with an assault. As a result, her death was investigated as a homicide.

Based on the evidence collected and information gathered during the investigation, police arrested Mervin. He is being held for investigation of first-degree murder. The Denver District Attorney’s Office will determine formal charges.

The woman's name has not been released. The Office of the Medical Examiner will determine her identity and cause and manner of death.

According to court documents, Mervin had been arrested for investigation of a domestic violence-related violation of a protection order earlier this year at the same address on N. Adams Street.

No other details were immediately available on Tuesday afternoon.