Denver man arrested for alleged first-degree murder after woman's remains found northwest of Lyons

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A Denver man was arrested for alleged first-degree murder nearly three months after the remains of a Venezuelan woman were found on Blue Mountain Road northwest of Lyons.

Around 11 a.m. on Sept. 24, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) received a call about possible human remains along the 1000 block of the road, which is also known as County Road 71 North in unincorporated Boulder County. Deputies responded to the scene and confirmed the remains were human.

The Boulder County Coroner's Office determined that the person died of homicide. The coroner's office was also able to provide the sheriff's office with the person's age estimate, as well as physical characteristics. Sheriff's office investigators then used that information to search missing persons reports statewide.

The sheriff's office said investigators found a missing person report from the Denver Police Department that was a potential match. However, "traditional investigative means of identification (comparisons to missing persons cases, clothing departments, etc.) could not offer conclusive identification," according to BCSO. The decomposition of the remains also complicated the identification process.

Investigators collected the DNA of a family member of the missing person. That information was then provided to the coroner's office, which identified the person on Dec. 3 as Guady Garcia Pina, 37.

According to BCSO, Pina was a Venezuelan citizen who was living in Denver. She was reported missing from Denver on July 15.

On Dec. 6, deputies arrested Andres Eloy Martinez Perez, 31, of Denver in connection with Pina's death. According to BCSO, Pina and Martinez Perez were in a relationship at the time of her disappearance.

Martinez Perez was booked into the Boulder County Jail for investigation of first-degree murder and domestic violence.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be added.