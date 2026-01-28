Denver liquor store closes after a decade, cites effects of expanding sales into grocery stores

DENVER — Buying beer and wine in grocery stores have added convenience for consumers over the last few years since laws began allowing that, but some independently owned liquor stores that were bracing for the change are now deciding to close their doors.

Over the last decade, staff at Baker Wine & Spirits has seen a lot of changes in their industry.

"Full-strength beer wound up in every gas station and every grocery store. We noticed that and it was an impact," remembered Lawrence Slade, co-owner of Baker Wine & Spirits. "But when wine went into the grocery stores, it was noticeable, and it was quick, and it's just compounded year over year."

He said all while the industry faced rising costs, tariffs, and increased rent, the competition became too much.

"As a financial decision, it really wasn't that complicated. We just looked at the numbers. Saw that this is unsustainable. It's been a trend," Slade said of the logistical decision to close the store.

He added the emotional decision was a bit more tough.

"It really feels like an end, like a death, not like a breakup. It was hard," he said.

"When that law first changed, overnight, there were 2,000 more places statewide in Colorado where someone could buy a bottle of wine, but there weren't any more wine drinkers. It just diluted everyone's market share," Slade said of the move to allow wine in convenience stores and grocery stores.

Slade said he's aware of colleagues in the industry with smaller and larger shops than theirs who have been struggling since then.

According to data from the Colorado Department of Revenue, the number of Retail Liquor Store licenses and permits has dropped by more than 50 since 2022. You can explore their full report in the PDF below.

"If this happens to one store in the state every month, that adds up," Slade said.

He said he's particularly concerned about the trickle down effect on smaller beer and wine makers.

"The loss of independent stores means a loss of access to a broader market by a lot of our smaller cohorts who don't have the ability to serve chain stores and grocery stores," explained Carlin Walsh, chairman of the Colorado Brewers Guild.

Walsh is also the owner of Elevation Beer Company. He said he and the Colorado Brewers Guild are not opposed to beer being sold in grocery stores. He believes it's important to support independent liquor stores.

"It not only supports craft beer, but supports that independent liquor store, and supports all the people who are employed by it and all the other support and all the other suppliers," said Walsh. "That said, you can go into a number of locations, from small towns to the metro area and still find a large number of independent retail liquor stores."

As the staff at Baker Wine & Spirits closed down, they are encouraging shoppers to continue to support small, local businesses.

"Sometimes it's harder to do than (it) is to say," said Slade. "I know sometimes it's less convenient, it's oftentimes more money, but it's the act of keeping money local and keeping business local that really spreads further than just the store you're spending it on."

