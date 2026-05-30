Denver kicks off summer with Morgan Wallen concerts, Outside Days festival and Rockies series

DENVER — Denver is turning up the heat this weekend with a packed lineup of events, drawing visitors from across the country and giving locals even more reasons to celebrate the season.

Morgan Wallen is performing at Empower Field Friday and Saturday, Outside Days returns through Sunday at Auraria Campus, and the Colorado Rockies are hosting the San Francisco Giants for a three-game series.

☀️ WATCH: Denver7's Tyler Melito caught up with residents and visitors alike ready to enjoy the weekend

Looking for something fun to do? Check out these events happening in Denver this weekend

Candice and Tony McGee drove from Missouri specifically for the Wallen concert, saying the star wasn't making a stop in their home state.

For the McGees, it was their first time in Denver beyond a layover — and they say it won't be their last.

"I love Denver already. It's beautiful," Candice McGee said. "The city's gorgeous, and there's so much to do, no matter what corner you walk on."

Outside Days organizers say the festival reflects a broader message they hope resonates with both visitors and Coloradans.

"I hope that they feel more connected to community and more they realize that there are so many different ways of being active and outside," shared Mary Mckeon, Director of Audience Development at Outside Interactive. "Coloradans are naturally active, but what I think the message that we want to share is that you can be anywhere and you can celebrate the outdoors."

For those who have recently made Colorado home, like Lauren Bertrando who has lived here for a little more than a year, the city's energy has been a welcome surprise.

"I think the music scene here is really interesting, and when you're from other parts of the country, you don't realize that till you get here and there seems like there's always something going on," Bertrando said.

Lifelong Colorado resident Caleb Heney said the state's appeal has never been a secret.

"Colorado has always been a very desirable state, since I mean, since I was born. We've had an influx and people moving here, and people visiting here," Heney said.

And as summer gets underway, locals say the season is often underrated compared to Colorado's well-known winters.

"Summer is really fun because of the weather, generally," Denver resident Brent Ainley said. "You don't get over a little over 300 days of sunshine, beautiful weather, beautiful temperatures, so you can really enjoy the outdoors for a great majority of the year."

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