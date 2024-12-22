DENVER — Denver International Airport saw another busy day Sunday, as travelers head to their holiday destinations.

Check-in, bag drop and security lines wrapped around the airport, though some Denver natives said they've seen worse.

"This is better than I thought it would be," said traveler Tricia Morrell.

Wait times for South Security varied throughout the morning, showing 16 minutes at one point, and 27 minutes at another.

Denver International Airport sees long security wait times amid holiday travel

Denver7's Allie Jennerjahn followed one person through line to time how long it actually takes, and he clocked in at 17 minutes.

Some travelers said they don't want to risk anything, so whatever wait time they see, they expect it to take even longer.

"We know DIA is notorious for these long security lines, 30-40 minute waits at some points, so we always have to add more when we’re flying out of Denver," traveler Brady Ruth said.

Airport officials are reminding people to arrive two hours before your scheduled boarding time, and as always, pack your patience.