Watch Now
NewsFront RangeDenver

Photos: Here's what the final phase of DIA's Great Hall Project will look like

Photos: Here's what the final phase of DIA's Great Hall Project will look like

Work on the $2.1 billion Great Hall Project started in 2018 and is expected to be completed by 2028.

20250203_m3-8-1024x576.png A look at renderings of the final phase of Denver International Airport's Great Hall Project.Photo by: Denver International Airport 20250122_m3-2.png A look at renderings of the final phase of Denver International Airport's Great Hall Project.Photo by: Denver International Airport 20250122_m3-1.png A look at renderings of the final phase of Denver International Airport's Great Hall Project.Photo by: Denver International Airport 20250130_m2-5.png A look at renderings of the final phase of Denver International Airport's Great Hall Project.Photo by: Denver International Airport 20250121_m3-4-1024x576.png A look at renderings of the final phase of Denver International Airport's Great Hall Project.Photo by: Denver International Airport 20250203_m3-6-1024x576.png A look at renderings of the final phase of Denver International Airport's Great Hall Project.Photo by: Denver International Airport 20250121_m2-3.png A look at renderings of the final phase of Denver International Airport's Great Hall Project.Photo by: Denver International Airport 20250121_m3-3-1024x576.png A look at renderings of the final phase of Denver International Airport's Great Hall Project.Photo by: Denver International Airport

Photos: Here's what the final phase of DIA's Great Hall Project will look like

close-gallery
  • 20250203_m3-8-1024x576.png
  • 20250122_m3-2.png
  • 20250122_m3-1.png
  • 20250130_m2-5.png
  • 20250121_m3-4-1024x576.png
  • 20250203_m3-6-1024x576.png
  • 20250121_m2-3.png
  • 20250121_m3-3-1024x576.png

Share

A look at renderings of the final phase of Denver International Airport's Great Hall Project.Denver International Airport
A look at renderings of the final phase of Denver International Airport's Great Hall Project.Denver International Airport
A look at renderings of the final phase of Denver International Airport's Great Hall Project.Denver International Airport
A look at renderings of the final phase of Denver International Airport's Great Hall Project.Denver International Airport
A look at renderings of the final phase of Denver International Airport's Great Hall Project.Denver International Airport
A look at renderings of the final phase of Denver International Airport's Great Hall Project.Denver International Airport
A look at renderings of the final phase of Denver International Airport's Great Hall Project.Denver International Airport
A look at renderings of the final phase of Denver International Airport's Great Hall Project.Denver International Airport
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next