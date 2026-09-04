Denver International Airport braces for Labor Day rush with 368,000 travelers expected

DENVER — Denver International Airport is experiencing its Labor Day rush as travelers make their final summer escape.

More than 368,000 passengers are expected to pass through security checkpoints from Thursday through Monday, with Friday and Monday expected to be the busiest travel days.

On Thursday, just before 5 p.m., the wait time at the West security checkpoint was around 30 minutes.

Not every traveler was ready for the crowds.

"No, not really. But you know, I'm making it through," said Santos King.

Airport officials are urging travelers to arrive at least two hours early and use online resources to check security wait times and parking availability.

"Please leave yourself plenty of time to get through security, get all of your bags checked, and take care of any other business you need to take care of before you get on that plane," said Christine Pomorski, external communications manager at Denver International Airport.

Denver7 Denver International Airport

Officials are also promoting Colorado's new mobile driver's license feature to help speed travelers through security.

"If you just take a couple of minutes to get that set up in your myColorado app before you get to the airport, all you need to do is pull up a QR code when you get to the TSA security checkpoint, scan that code, and that will serve as your digital ID," Pomorski said.

With ongoing construction causing some terminal detours, patience and preparation are key this holiday weekend.

Travelers can check real-time security wait times at FlyDenver.com.