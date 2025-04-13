Denver immigration attorneys say asylum-seekers being told to self-deport

DENVER — Thousands of people seeking asylum in the United States using the Biden-era CBP One app are now being told to leave the country by self-deportation in seven days.

It's raising concerns among immigration experts and even some school districts in the Front Range.

The Biden administration first introduced the CBP One app as a way for people to request asylum and facilitate appointments for about 1 million immigrants to present themselves legally at U.S. ports of entry.

It was suspended shortly after President Donald Trump assumed office in January.

In March, the app was switched to the CBP Home app, and a self-deportation reporting feature was added during the change.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the reporting feature may allow people to return legally in the future.

“If they don’t, we will find them, we will deport them, and they will never return,” said Noem in a statement.

Now, a message titled “Notice of Termination of Parole” telling people to self-deport has been making the rounds in recent days.

Immigration attorneys in Denver said some of their clients in the asylum-seeking process have received the message.

“Most of the people who entered under CBP One, at least in my experience, have already applied for asylum. So realistically, I wouldn't know if I'd call it legal status, but they're legally in the country until and unless their asylum application is resolved,” said Denver immigration attorney Jorge Castañeda.

Immigrant aid organization Hope Has No Borders said their team is preparing to work on an influx of pro se asylum cases in the coming days.

“There’s just fear, there’s a lot of fear,” said executive director Andrea Ryall. “We're feeling the impacts at the community level and at the local level, but we're going to continue to just keep fighting within the parameters of the existing system, no matter what random emails get sent out or process change may come.”

A Denver Public Schools parent shared an email they received from the district with Denver7, which says, in part, “Denver Public Schools has been made aware of a message that some of our families have received directing them to voluntarily self-deport in seven days.”

The email adds that DPS will provide additional information and webinars for families in the coming days.

Castañeda said since the district cannot provide legal advice to families relating to immigration matters:

“Ultimately, I think their role is more limited to making them feel welcome, making the people feel comfortable, and providing some kind of therapeutic resource, if possible, to these kids,” he said.

The Department of Homeland Security has not said how many people have been notified to self-deport.