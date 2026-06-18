DENVER — Denver Health paramedics are urging the public to take extreme heat seriously and know the warning signs of heat-related illness before it becomes life-threatening.

Captain Tyler Allen of the Denver Health Paramedic Division said recognizing the shift from heat exhaustion to heat stroke can save a life, as heat stroke can turn deadly without treatment.

▶️ WATCH: Denver Health paramedic shares warning signs of heat-related illness with Denver7's Claire Lavezzorio

Denver Health paramedics warn public to watch for signs of heat-related illness

Allen said to watch for signs of dehydration coupled with cool and sweaty skin. That can progress to heat stroke, where sweating stops. Confusion and seizures can also be signs of heat stroke.

"Be aware of the heat and the effects that it can have on you," said Allen. "Be cognizant of your surroundings. Try to avoid increased sun exposure if you're going to be in the sun for more than an hour or two."

These are the symptoms to look out for, according to Denver Health officials.

Heat cramps and heat exhaustion symptoms include:

Painful muscle cramps

Severe sweating

Nausea and vomiting

Fainting

Heat stroke symptoms include:

A body temperature of 103 degrees Fahrenheit or greater

Hot and dry skin

Confusion

Nausea or vomiting

Fainting

According to Denver Health, someone showing signs of heat stroke should be taken to the emergency room immediately.

Allen said staying hydrated throughout the day is essential.

"Stay hydrated, drink plenty of fluids, water, electrolytes throughout the day," he said.

Paramedics also urge residents to check on their neighbors and pets. If someone appears to be becoming confused, call for help right away.