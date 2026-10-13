Denver Health NICU Reunion Celebrates Tiny Babies, Big Milestones

DENVER, CO — DENVER — On a Saturday morning, families gathered on the Denver Health campus for what looked like a party.

But for many of the parents there, it was much more than that.

It was a reunion.

Among the attendees was Tasneem Hamdan and her nearly 4-year-old twins, Adel and Kayan, returning to celebrate with the nurses who helped save their lives.

"It's so amazing to see her again," said NICU nurse Colette Rankin.

Four years ago, Hamdan arrived at Denver Health alone as she prepared to welcome her twins. Her family was still halfway around the world when the babies were born 10 weeks premature.

One of the twins weighed just 2 pounds, 2 ounces at birth.

Kayan would spend four months in Denver Health's neonatal intensive care unit.

Hamdan remembers living in fear each time the phone rang, worried it would bring devastating news about her daughter.

Instead, the calls brought hope.

Thanks to the care of NICU nurses and medical staff, both children survived and thrived.

"They changed my entire life, so I give them all the credit," Hamdan said.

Now, years later, Denver Health's annual NICU reunion gives families the chance to reconnect with the people who stood beside them during some of the most difficult moments of their lives.

For Rankin, watching former patients return healthy and thriving never gets old.

"It just fills my heart," she said.

The experience did more than help Hamdan get through a medical crisis. It changed the direction of her life.

A mother of twins, balancing work, school and family responsibilities, Hamdan made time to attend the reunion because she wanted the nurses to know the impact they had on her family.

Their compassion inspired her to pursue a career in nursing herself.

Today, she's attending nursing school.

"It's really nice to study here," Hamdan said.

She credits the NICU team with helping her discover a new purpose.

"I feel they just didn't give birth to my babies, they gave birth to me too," Hamdan said. "I came out of the neonatal intensive care unit a new person. Totally new person, opening up to learn, to help this community."

Now she's working toward a future where she can provide the same comfort and support to other families facing medical uncertainty.

Hamdan hopes her story reminds people that even the smallest gestures can have a lasting impact.

The kindness she received during one of the most frightening chapters of her life not only helped her children survive, but helped shape the person she would become.