Denver Health expands doula program as demand rises amid expanded Medicaid coverage

DENVER — Denver Health said it will be expanding its doula program as more expectant mothers utilize the service now that Medicaid covers the care.

Hospital officials said the increase is also from more people becoming aware of the doula program, which is a service that provides expectant mothers with non-medical support before, during, and after childbirth.

Tierra Springer, a doula trainer with Denver Health, aims to empower patients throughout their birthing process, from the start to the postpartum experience, particularly for individuals who enter childbirth with anxiety.

“There's a lot of distrust with good reason. And so being able to, having a doula there, having somebody, especially someone that looks like you or who's had lived experiences similarly to you, I think can have a really big impact on how somebody feels about their birthing process," Springer said.

Denver Health delivers more than 4,300 babies every year, which accounts for about one half of all Denver babies, according to the hospital.