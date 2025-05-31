Denver food bank facing challenges due to declining donations, eminent domain deal

DENVER — A Denver food bank is facing significant challenges due to declining donations and an eminent domain deal that threatens its closure.

For the past year and a half, the ABC Ministries Food Bank at the Denver Scrap Metal site has been a lifeline for Michael Smith.

“I tried not to come to food banks, but financially, life is a struggle. So that's one of the reasons they're very, very helpful,” he said.

Twice a week on Friday and Saturday mornings, the line is out the door at Denver Scrap Metal as Globeville-Elyria-Swansea residents get their food for the week.

CFO Mark Cunningham says about 200-400 families in the area rely on the food bank every week, which has been in existence for the past decade.

“We've become a staple in this community. People know that in this community, there are not a lot of options for groceries. It's a bit of a food desert,” said Cunningham.

However, starting this weekend, Cunningham told Denver7 that the food bank had been forced to reduce its hours to just one day a week due to a decline in donations.

Denver7 has been following the challenges food banks face as they continue to keep communities fed—some of those struggles are due to fewer donations and federal funding cuts.

It’s affected larger food banks regionally, but now that trickle-down effect is being felt at sites such as the Denver Scrap Metal location.

The timing is not ideal, considering a growing need in the community.

“The demand is still very high, and in fact, it's increasing right now. We always see a big increase in the need for food around summer, as kids get out of school for summer,” said Cunningham.

Tough times made tougher—as the fate of the property itself is up in the air.

“The eminent domain deal with the city is going to seize a lot of property that will affect our food bank, and this line here is not going to be able to exist if the city is successful,” said Cunningham.

Denver7 reached out to the City and County of Denver to get answers, and a spokesperson stated that negotiations are underway to implement safety improvements along Washington Street, including reducing flood risks.

That's all they could tell us due to ongoing negotiations with Denver Scrap Metal.

It’s a big concern to folks like Michael, who've come to rely on the site to survive.

“So I'm on foot, and this place is within walking distance of the spot that I stay, not indoors, and I would have to go a lot further and try to figure out ways to get bus fare to go to other food pantries,” he said.

Despite the challenges, the food bank remains steadfast in its commitment.

“We'd like to see food donations increase, but also, we just want the city to work with us so that we can continue meeting the needs of this area and these residents,” said Cunningham.