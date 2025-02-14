DENVER, Colo — A Denver flower shop is not only celebrating more than a century of business, but it's also gearing up for one of its busiest days of the year.

Lehrer's Flowers welcomed Denver7 to a behind-the-scenes look at how they prepare for Valentine's Day and the hundreds of orders coming in.

During the visit, Manager Jane Avila explained that the store has been preparing for months, calling Valentine's Day their Super Bowl. Avila explained further they had hired additional staff and made sure they had more than enough flowers on hand for Friday and the weekend.

Jane Avila showed Denver7 how the shop can create bouquets of flowers that can fit any budget in the video below.

Denver flower shop spreading love one flower at a time for more than 100 years

If you are still looking for something to buy, Avila said they have options ranging from $15 to $800 — fit for just about every budget. If you are looking to purchase something, you can visit the Lehrer's Flowers website to see what they have in stock for your special someone.