DENVER — Financial expert Bruce Allen warns that rising U.S., Israel, and Iran tensions will continue to impact Coloradans and Americans.

Allen, president of Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC, told Denver7 the conflict affects both Colorado and the nation.

He said the impact will be felt mostly at the gas pump.

"The biggest thing that Americans may see over the next several weeks and months is higher gasoline prices, and that's because one of the major producers of oil, Iran, is possibly going to see its supply, and the supply of other countries, choked off because of this crisis," Allen said.

Denver financial expert warns gas prices will continue to rise amid U.S.-Iran-Israel tensions

Gas prices in Colorado rose 6 cents Monday to $2.88 a gallon, following crude oil futures' jump from $67 to over $75.

"But the bigger piece of this is that a lot of oil goes through the Strait of Hormuz, which 20% of the world's oil goes through,” Allen explained. “This is a very small point off the coast of Saudi Arabia, between Saudi Arabia and Iran. If that choke point gets closed off, 20% of the world's supply of oil could be closed off, and that will mean that the price of oil could jump significantly."

Denver7 will continue to follow this developing story.