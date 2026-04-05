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Denver fans celebrate sports-filled Saturday at Stoney's with pair of thrilling victories

Fans packed Stoney's Bar & Grill on Lincoln to watch the Colorado Avalanche shut out the Dallas Stars and the Denver Nuggets pull off an overtime win against the San Antonio Spurs.
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Jacob Curtis, Denver7 Photojournalist
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Denver fans celebrate sports-filled Saturday at Stoney's with pair of thrilling victories
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DENVER — Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets fans packed Stoney's Bar and Grill on Lincoln to celebrate a pair of thrilling victories on Saturday.

The venue hosted the official Avalanche watch party as the team shut out the Dallas Stars 2-0.

"Just a great win, great time," fan Jeff Devries said.

Denver7 was there as the team scored an empty-net goal to seal the victory alongside the team mascot, Bernie.

"When they're on the road, they make it feel like you're literally in the arena," said Cooper Barrash. "Goal horn, announcements, all of it."

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Cooper Barrash, Colorado Avalanche fan

Fans celebrated the win that will likely be a playoff preview.

"When you come to a bar like this, it's awesome," fan Dan Sikes said.

► Watch Denver7's Claire Lavezzorio's report in the player below:

Denver fans celebrate sports-filled Saturday at Stoney's with pair of thrilling victories

After the excitement of the Avalanche victory, attention at Stoney's quickly turned to the Denver Nuggets and their matchup against the San Antonio Spurs as fans kept their eyes glued to the televisions.

The Nuggets found a way to pull off an epic overtime win.

"It's palpable. You can feel it," Nuggets fan Miriam Hertzler said.

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Avalanche fans celebrating Saturday's win

For fans like Hertzler, Saturday showcased what makes the city special.

"It's so nice to be a part of a community that loves their sports," Hertzler said. "And that's what I love about Denver."

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Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Claire Lavezzorio
Denver7’s Claire Lavezzorio covers topics that have an impact across Colorado, but specializes in reporting on stories in the military and veteran communities. If you’d like to get in touch with Claire, fill out the form below to send her an email.