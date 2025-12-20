Denver event invites communities to pause and honor grief on winter solstice

DENVER — On Sunday, the winter solstice, people in Colorado and beyond are invited to join A Global Pause: A Night to Illuminate Grief, a free event dedicated to honoring grief in all its forms.

You can atttend in person or participate online to honor your loss and connect with others.

Hosted by Denver-based nonprofit LIGHT Movement, the gathering will take place at Unity Spiritual Center near the University of Denver, and also stream live online at LightMVMT.com at 7 p.m.

“This is our third year for a night to illuminate grief,” said founder Amy Pickett-Williams, a licensed clinical social worker and founder of the movement, who said holidays can be particularly difficult for people experiencing loss. "During the holiday season, it can be really challenging because it brings back times of when they were with their loved one, or even other experiences of joy in their life. And when that's missing, there's a piece of them that's gone.”

Held on the longest night of the year, Pickett-Williams said the date was chosen for its symbolic meaning.

“It fits with the darkest part of our world, and it also recognizes that light is going to come. And we hold both. We hold the darkness of grief and pain and triggers and traumas, and we also get to hold the beauty of those moments of joy and connection and peace, and the hope is for that night, we're able to bring and hold both," she said.

Pickett-Williams emphasized that the evening centers on connection.

“The biggest piece, which is why we hold this night to illuminate grief, is connection. So finding people you can be with who can support you and hold space for you when you need that time to say, ‘Hey, I'm really struggling here.’ And so the night to illuminate grief is the start of that, where they can find connection with other nonprofits that will be there as well to support them, and then the hope is they will continue on after that night to illuminate grief, to find continued connection and support,” said Williams

Event Details:

📅 Sunday, December 21, 2025

🕖 7:00 p.m. MT

📍 Unity Spiritual Center, Denver (near University of Denver)

💻 Livestream at LightMVMT.com

💲 Free and open to all