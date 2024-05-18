DENVER — Hundreds of Denver's new immigrant students and families attended a donation distribution event at Place Bridge Academy on Saturday.

It took place on the Denver Public School's Southeast Community Hub, which is one of six that are spread out at schools throughout the city.

South High School teacher Karen Vittetoe was assisting during Saturday's event, just a few days after Denver7 was able to surprise her and a couple more Denver educators with $5,800 that was raised through our Denver7 Gives fundraiser.

Denver7

In February, Denver Classroom Teachers Association (DCTA), a teachers union, started the New to Country Student Supplies Drive to support thousands of immigrant students who have recently joined Denver Public Schools and to also help their families who are adjusting to life in the United States.

Denver7 launched a fundraiser during that time to contribute to those efforts.

Wednesday, they were able to purchase $1,000 worth of items at Target, including kitchenware, clothing and bathroom essentials.

The DCTA said some of the items purchased were at the Place Bridge distribution event, while others were taken to other DPS community hubs.

The remaining $4,800 will be used to purchase gift cards and other items families need, according to DCTA.

"Everyone is in desperate need right now," said Vittetoe. "Having these events is critical for their survival in this city. They need support as much as they can because it takes a long time to get the work permits."

Denver educators distribute donations to hundreds of immigrant students and families

One of Ms.Vittetoe's 9th grade students, Yan Carlos, who was at the event, said all of the support has gone a long way.

“I came here because they told me they could help me with some things," he said in Spanish. "I’m seeing they are helping a lot with what they can."

If you'd like to help, the Place Bridge Academy DPS hub needs kids' shoes and backpacks for their next distribution event in August.

You can drop off donations at the hub directly.