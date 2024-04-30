Denver e-bike rebate vouchers claimed in under 3 minutes on Tuesday

DENVER — In less than three minutes, Denver’s latest round of e-bike rebates were scooped up as Denverites scrambled to take advantage of available vouchers on Tuesday.Denver e-bike rebate vouchers were made available at 11 a.m. and within 2.5 minutes, all were claimed, according to the city.

The popular e-bike rebate program returns for three more rounds in 2024.

The next rounds of vouchers become available on these dates:



Tuesday, June 25

Tuesday, August 27

Tuesday, October 29

Before Tuesday’s vouchers were made available, the city said 8,206 Denver e-bike rebate vouchers were redeemed throughout the program’s history.

Of those, 44% were claimed by income-qualified people with 64% of the budget allocated to the program used towards income-qualified vouchers, according to city data.

As users raced to submit information right as the voucher window opens, program coordinators made a change in 2024 allowing users to create an account ahead of time, instead of waiting for a code like in previous years.

Also new in 2024, Denver e-bike rebate recipients have an extra 30 days, now up to 3 months, to redeem the voucher at a participating local bike shop.

In an effort to allow more Denverites a chance at snagging a voucher, the program now only allows a person to redeem a rebate one time in 2024 after it has been received.

This change came in response to some voucher recipients who let it expire.

Here's additional information on how to apply and qualify for the Denver e-bike rebate voucher program.

A new statewide program launched in April allowed all Coloradans an opportunity to take advantage of an e-bike tax credit slashing $450 off the price of a qualifying bike purchase from participating retailers.

