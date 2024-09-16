Denver cyclists and runners: Detour on portion of Cherry Creek Trail this week

DENVER – Cyclists and pedestrians taking the Cherry Creek Trail near Speer Blvd Park this week will need to take a detour due to train track repairs.

The trail will be closed starting Monday between Little Raven and Wewatta Streets while emergency repairs are made on train tracks over the trail, according to Denver Parks & Recreation.

The detour route runs along the east side of Speer Blvd and reconnects to Cherry Creek Trail south of Wewatta Street.

For the pedestrian side of the Cherry Creek Trail, walkers and runners can take the sidewalks through Speer Blvd. Park to reenter the trail.

The emergency train track repairs are expected to keep this section of the Cherry Creek Trail closed through Friday.