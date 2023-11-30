Denver couple's adoption finalized a few months before teenager graduates from high school

DENVER — At 17 years old, Gabriel Chavez was on the verge of aging out of foster care. After spending 12 years in the system, he had to decide whether or not to emancipate, or to consider one last chance to be adopted. That’s when he met Eric James and Teddy McCullough.

“We went to Starbucks the first time, and that was really nice. It was really good to just get to know them and talk,” Chavez said.

James and McCullough had been interested in adoption, but initially weren’t considering an older teenager.

“Coming into it not having the earlier years provides a little more difficulty, especially for us who haven't had any experience parenting whatsoever,” McCullough said.

But they connected with Chavez, and in January of 2023, the three became a family. The adoption was finalized just a few months before Chavez graduated from high school.

In Colorado, a Common Sense Institute study found that on average, 213 older youth age out of the foster care system each year.

“When we started our classes, they mentioned that every year, starting after six, the child is less likely to be adopted,” James said.

James and McCullough said adopting a teen comes with challenges, like knowing how much freedom to allow the child. But for Chavez, his new parents are providing the stability and a sense of family he never had.

“When you're in the system for years on end you start to lose those attachments. For me, even certain words or ideas like parents, I’m still learning that one again,” Chavez said.

Even now that Chavez is 19 and living on his own, he knows he always has a home with his dads.

“We invite him over for every holiday. We call him on his birthday, and we let him know if anything ever happens, your bedroom is always your bedroom,” James said.

