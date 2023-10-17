Denver couple recovering after being shot multiple times in 'unprovoked' attack outside their home

DENVER — A Denver couple is recovering in the hospital after being shot multiple times right outside their home earlier this month.

It happened in the city's Cole neighborhood on Saturday, Oct. 7, sometime before 11 p.m. along Franklin St. near E. 36th Ave., according to the Denver Police Department.

Two weeks have gone by and so far, no arrests have been made.

Denver7 spoke with the children of the two victims, who said things took a terrifying turn shortly after they returned from a family outing that night.

"Out of nowhere, they just started shooting towards my parents," said one of the couple's three children.

They said their parents, Kim and Juan Guzman, were both injured in the "unprovoked" shooting when they were sitting outside their home, while one their kids was playing football in front of the home.

The couple's children said they did not feel safe going on camera or sharing their names during the interview since the suspects are still at-large.

"It's really dangerous out here. It's terrifying," said one of the children.

Family members said Juan was shot in the head and in the leg, while Kim was shot in the lungs. Both survived and have been recovering at a local hospital.

Their children said they were home at the time of the shooting and rushed to their parent's side.

"Everybody was scared. "It's not cool to do that to innocent people like that. My parents didn't deserve this at all," said one of the children.

The couple's loved ones said they have been a significant source of financial stability for their household. They are now raising money to support the couple's children during the upcoming months through a GoFundMe.You can donate to the family here.

Witnesses told police there may be three to four shooting suspects who were wearing masks that night.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-713-9867.