Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Shooting leaves 2 wounded in Denver

shooting.png
Denver7
shooting.png
Posted at 9:32 AM, Oct 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-08 11:32:34-04

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a shooting that left two people wounded in the city's Cole neighborhood Saturday night.

It happened sometime before 11 p.m. in the 3600 block of N. Franklin Street, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police said two victims were located and transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries.

No arrests were announced and suspect information was not available.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you'd like us to follow up? Click and let us know