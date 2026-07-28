Denver city councilor wants to make DPD's minor traffic stop policy permanent law

DENVER — The Denver Police Department has had a policy for the past two years to limit pulling drivers over for minor infractions. Now, a city councilor wants to make it permanent.

Denver City Councilor Paul Kashmann supports the existing policy and is pushing to codify it into law.

"Chief Thomas's internal policy… encourages his officers to devote their attention to serious traffic violations that threaten public safety," Kashmann said.

Kashmann notified city council Monday of his intent to officially adopt the Denver Police Department's policy into a city-wide ordinance. Under the proposal, officers would continue to limit pulling drivers over for violations like expired registration, heavily tinted windows, or a cracked taillight.

"The goal is… that if a different administration is in place… the statement would be an ordinance that this is not just a value of the police chief, but a value of the city and county of Denver as a whole," Kashmann said.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson City Council member Paul Kashmann wants to make sure the policy won't change even if the Denver administration does.

The ordinance would also refine the Department of Safety's data collection system, requiring officers to document why they made a traffic stop.

A recent court case illustrates why that documentation matters. Civil rights attorney David Lane is representing Azhaunte Forrest, who a judge recently found was illegally pulled over.

During a search of the vehicle, officers uncovered an illegal weapon, leading to several months in jail.

"Essentially, what I believe happened is that he was pulled over because he's a young African American man driving while Black on Colfax," Lane said. "The police are the government, and when they violate my client's constitutional rights, they're violating your constitutional rights," Lane said.

Lane said formalizing the policy is a step in the right direction, but that there needs to be an enforcement mechanism to discipline officers who violate the rule.

"It's not a one-way street. When citizens violate the law, they're held accountable. When cops violate the law, they're rarely held accountable, so we're trying to hold them accountable," Lane said.

Kashmann said a full council vote on the ordinance is still months away, and he is still considering changes.

"In my mind it would open up more opportunity to get, you know, the people who are speeding down the highway or the ones who are genuinely breaking the law," Colorado resident Casey Miller said.

Tyson Worrell, the President for the Denver Police Protective Association, has previously told Denver7 he does think the policy is a good idea for the city.

"Murderers, auto thieves and fentanyl dealers all operate vehicles at some point in time," Worrell said. "While, the policy does not prohibit traffic stops, it limits the ability to stop vehicles for lawful traffic violations. This potentially leaves offenders in the community."

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