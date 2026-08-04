Denver City Council passes sweeping nightlife safety regulations, scraps proposed 4 a.m. closing time

DENVER — Denver City Council unanimously approved wide-ranging new rules for nightlife entertainment businesses Monday night, requiring surveillance cameras and prohibiting weapons on the premises while eliminating what officials call outdated licensing requirements.

The council also removed a provision that would have allowed some venues to stay open until 4 a.m., though alcohol sales would still have ended at 2 a.m.

Eric Escudero, a spokesperson for Denver's Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection, said the new safety rules require entertainment venues to play their part in keeping Denver safe.

The ordinance requires nightlife venues to make "reasonable efforts" to prevent disorderly crowds from forming within 25 feet of their entrances and exits. Escudero said if a venue removes two people who are fighting and puts them on the street without calling police, that could constitute a violation.

Anaya Salcedo Eric Escudero, a spokesperson for Denver's Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection, said the new safety rules require entertainment venues to play their part in keeping Denver safe.

"Putting some responsibility on some of these entertainment venues like nightclubs to make sure and have responsible oversight over right around their premise, the entry and exit of their nightclub or their bar," said Escudero.

The ordinance also eliminates extra licensing requirements for businesses offering "low-risk" entertainment, like trivia nights, stand-up comedy, or slam poetry. The new licensing framework consolidates 14 existing license types into 3 categories: limited entertainment, nightlife entertainment, and adult entertainment.

"Denver's changed a lot over the last 40 years," said Escudero. "But one thing that hasn't changed is regulations for nightlife and entertainment businesses across Denver. No one should have to have a license because someone's throwing darts, or playing pool, or bowling, or going to a movie theater."

► Watch Maggie Bryan's report in the video below:

Denver passes new nightclub safety rules, scraps proposed 4 a.m. closing time

The ordinance passed Monday without one of its most talked-about provisions: a 4 a.m. bar close. Council members removed the option, which was intended to stagger the flow of patrons leaving venues and ease the large crowds that form outside clubs when everyone has to leave by 2 a.m.

"I think we’re not quite there yet on data that demonstrates that things get safer with a later exit time," said Denver City Council member Jamie Torres, who represents District 3.

Council members said they remain open to a smaller pilot program to test whether 4 a.m. closing times could reduce violence outside clubs.

Regas Christou, who owns Milk Bar, 1134 Broadway and Temple, said club operators are already doing their part to keep patrons safe and should not be held responsible for violence that happens outside their venues.

"I don't allow violent people. I don't allow people with guns. I don't allow people underage. That stuff is already in the books," Christou said. "Now I'm responsible for 25 feet from my door? Every other person has a gun. I cannot control what they have in their cars."

Anaya Salcedo Regas Christou, who owns Milk Bar, 1134 Broadway and Temple, said club operators are already doing their part to keep patrons safe and should not be held responsible for violence that happens outside their venues.

Christou said he isn't opposed to a 4 a.m. closing time, but is skeptical any club owner would choose to stay open until then because of the extra cost for staff, security, and utilities.

"If you don't give me any means for me to gain something out of it so that I could meet my labor costs, I don't care. But if you don't, what's the sense?" said Christou.

The new code is set to take effect April 1, 2027.