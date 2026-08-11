DENVER – On Monday evening, city council approved three DIA contracts:



The three contracts were approved on consent, bringing the total to $248 million.

Matt Robb, senior vice president of technical operations at DIA, said the airport's age is driving the need for investment.

"It's important because the airport is over 30 years old now, and we're starting to see obsolescence in the components of some of our critical systems," Robb said.

The contracts will improve baggage delivery to airlines for outgoing bags and help address a major inconvenience at the airport — when the trains break down.

"We want to improve reliability. The train is very reliable, but when it goes down, it hurts, and our passengers feel that. And we want to prevent that to the greatest extent possible," Robb said.

Monday's $248 million vote is just the beginning. DIA has a plan to spend up to $12.8 billion on improvements through 2045.

► Watch Ethan Carlson's report in the video below:

Denver city council approves $248 million in DIA contracts

"That $12 billion is our capital fund. So it's where we invest in infrastructure, whether that's remodeling, revitalizing, or building new," Robb said.

DIA is self-funded, meaning no Denver taxes go directly to the airport. However, travelers who have flown out of DIA have already contributed at least $4.50 per flight toward these projects through their ticket price. Those who have parked, rented a car, or bought a meal at the airport have contributed even more.

Davina Plate, a Greeley resident who regularly uses the airport, said the investment makes sense.

"I do think it's worth it. Denver's growing. The city's growing. People want to be here," Plate said.

Even with ongoing construction, many travelers say DIA is hard to beat. Brandon Dyett, a Thornton resident who travels at least once a month, said the airport's reputation doesn't match his experience.

"Definitely understand, you know, some of the train issues, but beyond that, I don't think you can get much better than DIA," Dyett said.

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