Denver Catholics pray for Pope Francis as he remains in critical condition: 'A figure for the times'

DENVER — Denver Catholics are coming together to pray after the Vatican confirmed Pope Francis was in critical condition Saturday as he battles a "respiratory crisis."

The Pope has been hospitalized since Feb. 14. He was diagnosed with pneumonia on Tuesday, according to the Vatican.

At Saturday afternoon's mass at the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception along Colfax Ave., there were special prayers for the Pope's health.

Denver7 News

Father Sam Morehead shared the Pope's legacy after the mass.

"Pope Francis has been a figure for the times. The fact he is the first non-European Pope since the early days of the church, a first Pope of the Americas, a Spanish-speaking Pope from Latin America, it resonates with a lot of our parishioners here, who themselves are Latin American," said Morehead.

In the event of his passing, Morehead said you will see changes inside cathedrals like this one.

"The umbrella actually will collapse when he passes away. And we will have images up of the Holy Father," explained Morehead.

Denver7 News

Even for those who aren't Catholic, the Pope's work has left an impression. Professor of Theology at Regis University Josh Evans said what happens next will be watched not just by the faithful, but by the entire world.

"You know, you've seen a lot of people who aren't Catholic, who say, 'I can really see in Pope Francis, someone who puts a good spin on Christianity for me and where I'm coming from'," said Evans.